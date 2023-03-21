ATLANTA - A Georgia Senate committee further scaled back legislation Monday, March 20, that would raise the weight limit on trucks plying state and local highways.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted 7-4 in favor of a compromise version of House Bill 189 to let certain commercial trucks exceed the current legal weight limit of 80,000 pounds by 10%, for a total of 88,000 pounds, on roads other than interstate highways, which are subject to federal restrictions.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

