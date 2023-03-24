ATLANTA - The Georgia Senate overwhelmingly passed a $32.4 billion fiscal 2024 state budget Thursday, March 23, that includes $2,000 pay raises for teachers and most state employees and $6,000 increases for state law enforcement officers.

The Senate spending plan, which passed 51-1, leans more heavily toward the budget recommendations Gov. Brian Kemp submitted to the General Assembly in January than the version of the budget the Georgia House of Representatives passed recently.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In