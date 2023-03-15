ATLANTA - The Georgia Senate overwhelmingly passed a $1 billion one-time state income tax rebate Tuesday, March 14, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature.

The 46-7 Senate vote followed House passage of the legislation last month by a vote of 170-2.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

