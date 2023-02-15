ATLANTA - The first bill to emerge from a legislative study committee that met last year to explore how to prepare Georgia to accommodate an anticipated influx of electric vehicles is making its way through the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 146 would require Georgia utilities and retailers including convenience stores that build electric vehicle charging stations to charge EV owners by the kilowatt hour for the electricity they sell. Currently, charges are based on the length of time a vehicle is connected to the charging station.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

