ATLANTA - A state Senate committee Thursday, March 16, widened the scope of a bill that would prohibit local governments from imposing moratoriums on the building of housing for longer than 180 days.

As passed by the state House earlier this month, the bill only barred such local government moratoriums on single-family housing. On Thursday, March 16, the Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved an amendment broadening the bill to include all housing.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

