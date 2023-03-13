ATLANTA - The state Senate passed legislation Monday, March 13, that will require Georgia public schools to conduct active-shooter drills by Oct. 1 of each year.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s “Safe Schools Act” also creates a school-safety and anti-gang certification for teachers and other school employees who complete a school safety and gang-deterrence training program.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

