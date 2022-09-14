ATLANTA - The Georgia Foundation for Public Education announced the awarding of $10,000 grants Wednesday, Sept. 14, to seven rural schools and school districts.
The latest awards – which will fund projects ranging from virtual reality programming to building a pollinator garden for bees – show that schools across the state aim to deliver unique experiences, often outside of the traditional classroom, to help students learn.
The funding for the foundation’s grants for rural counties comes from the sale of the Georgia “Educator” and “Support Education” license plates.
Unity Elementary School plans to purchase virtual reality gear and programming to let its students in West Georgia see and experience the world. The virtual reality programming will supplement lesson plans with virtual experiences in language arts, social studies and science.
Far to the south, Quitman Elementary School in Brooks County will use its grant to grow a pollinator garden for its bee colony so students can learn about plants, insects, gardening and climate.
Tate Elementary School of Pickens County in North Georgia also plans to get its students outdoors – and reading at the same time.
The school will build a “StoryWalk” – an outdoor path with pages from a story book posted alongside. Students can walk and read a story at the same time. Local high school students studying construction will help build the StoryWalk.
Some of the funds will go toward making sure students can access the arts.
Franklin County High School plans to purchase eight musical instruments and other supplies for its band program, which serves 60 students. Dawson County will use the grant to increase access to drama, art and music materials across the county.
In central Georgia, South Dodge Elementary School plans to purchase materials for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs. And Wheeler County High School will set up an after-school program focused on service and leadership.
“From the first disbursement of the Rural Education Fund grants, we have seen schools and districts utilize the funds to support bold, creative, and student-centric projects. The 2022-2023 grantees carry on that legacy,” foundation Executive Director Paige Pushkin said. “I cannot wait to see the work the seven 2022-2023 grant recipients accomplish.”
Separately, the state Board of Education voted Tuesday, Sept. 13, to accept $34 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
Around $2 million will go to expand both tele-audiology services and services and equipment for students who are blind or deaf. An additional $32 million will pay for back-to-school supply supplements for educators and support personnel.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.