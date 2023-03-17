ATLANTA - Georgia’s Teachers Retirement System (TRS) lost about $33 million when two large banks – Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank – failed earlier this month.

TRS lost $18 million from the SVB failure and $13 million from the Signature Bank failure, TRS Executive Director Buster Evans said Thursday, March 16.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

