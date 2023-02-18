ATLANTA - The state legislature is considering bills to address the problems Georgia’s foster care system faces, including the practice of housing children in hotels or state offices when placements cannot be found.

“With the full weight of the governor's and lieutenant governor's leadership behind these efforts, we have a real opportunity to make lasting positive change for Georgia's children,” Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Candice Broce told the Senate Committee on Children and Families recently.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

