The Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn and Congressman David Scott (GA-13) have announced the start of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund, a $354 million stimulus fund designed to help homeowners with mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and past-due utilities.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently approved its nationwide allocation of $9.9 billion to states and territories through the American Rescue Plan Act. States received funds and guidelines on how the funds are to be dispersed. Applicants must provide a driver’s license, a mortgage statement, and tax returns and/or income verification documents.
“For millions across the country and thousands right here in Metro-Atlanta struggling to make ends meet and stay afloat on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19, help is here,” Scott said. “Over the past few months, I have worked closely alongside Commissioner Christopher Nunn and community partners to connect Georgia homeowners in crisis with their share of the $9.9 billion Homeownership Assistance Fund I secured in the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan.
“With the launch of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ new homeowners’ assistance portal, thanks to our federal-state collaboration, Georgia’s working and middle-class homeowners who had a stroke of bad luck last year due to COVID-19 will be able to remain in the communities they love,” Scott said.
DCA’s commissioner echoed Scott’s sentiments.
“We are excited to announce this fund. As the state’s housing agency, DCA is responsible for a myriad of affordable statewide housing programs, including the housing choice voucher program, development of affordable housing using tax credits, and the Georgia Dream program which has helped 7,050 first-time homebuyers achieve their dream of homeownership,” Nunn said.
“Modeled on federal guidelines and similarly aligned with a program that DCA administered following the Great Recession, this program will target what our data suggest is approximately 2.8% of Georgians or more than 35,000 households that are more than 90 days delinquent on their mortgage payments,” he added.