Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

 Clinton Blackburn

ATLANTA - Georgia House Republicans nominated Majority Leader Jon Burns Monday, Nov. 14, to become the next House speaker.

Burns, R-Newington, defeated Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, by secret ballot in a vote by the 97 House GOP lawyers who attended Monday’s Republican Caucus meeting at the state Capitol.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

