ATLANTA - The Republican-controlled state House of Representatives' Public Health Committee approved a controversial bill Tuesday, March 14, that would ban some gender-affirming care for transgender Georgia youths.

The bill would prohibit hospitals and doctors from providing hormone-replacement therapy or gender-affirming surgeries to transgender minors. However, It would allow some gender-related treatment for certain medical conditions and let transgender youths take puberty blockers.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In