ATLANTA - The Georgia House of Representatives Thursday, Feb. 23, approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to provide Georgia taxpayers with state income tax refunds this year.

Single taxpayers or married taxpayers filing individually are set to receive $250. A head of household would receive a $375 refund, and married couples filing jointly would get $500. The $1 billion to cover the cost of the refund would come from Georgia’s record budget surplus.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

