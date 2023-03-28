gaines-houston.jpg

ATLANTA - Local elections offices in Georgia would not be allowed to accept donations from private sources to help run their operations under a Republican-backed bill that has passed the state House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 222 cleared the lower chamber along party lines 100-69 late Monday night, March 27, the last bill lawmakers took up in a marathon next-to-last day of this year’s legislative session.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

