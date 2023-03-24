ATLANTA - The state House of Representatives gave final passage Thursday, March 23, to legislation that would prohibit government agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access government facilities or services.

Last year, the General Assembly enacted a measure barring the use of a person’s COVID vaccine status to prevent access to government facilities, services or licenses. The law included an automatic repeal date of June 30, 2023.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

