ATLANTA - The state’s chief economist injected a note of caution Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the General Assembly began reviewing Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 budget request.

More than half of the state’s record $6.6 billion surplus was built on a huge increase in capital gains tax payments not likely to be repeated, Jeffrey Dorfman told members of the Georgia House and Senate Appropriations committees at the start of three days of hearings on Kemp’s spending recommendations.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

