ATLANTA — The state Board of Education voted Wednesday, July 19, to let local school systems reduce the weight of the Georgia Milestones End-of-Course tests from 20% of a student’s final grade to 10%.

The Georgia Milestones tests assess whether students are meeting state standards in four core subject areas: English/language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

