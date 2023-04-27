ATLANTA - Georgia’s medical marijuana program is a step closer to providing low-THC cannabis oil to patients suffering from a range of diseases.

The state agency in charge of the program granted the first five dispensing licenses Wednesday, April 26, to two companies that have already been awarded manufacturing licenses. Botanical Sciences LLC and Trulieve Georgia will open the dispensaries in Marietta, Macon, and Pooler.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

