So you’re thinking about starting your own business in Catoosa or Walker County. Even the simplest businesses in today’s world can be complicated.
Both the Catoosa and Walker County Chambers of Commerce have resources online to help the rising entrepreneur, though the resources are quite different from one another. Both are worth utilizing.
The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce has a 33-page booklet on its website that guides you every step of the way. The booklet even includes worksheets that take you on a journey to see if you’re suited to entrepreneurship: Do you have the discipline, the mindset, the personality, the true desire to be in business for yourself?
The booklet then walks you through your ideas and plans, from developing the concept of your business –– what do you want to sell or do –– to dealing with licensing, finding a location, getting utilities turned on, planning advertising, making sure every legal “i” is dotted and every “t” crossed.
A one-year startup guide takes you step-by-step through the process to keep you focused and “on task”: What to do one year before opening, six months before opening, four, three, two months before opening.
You’ll learn about writing a business plan, finding financing, choosing a domain name and setting up a web presence. There’s advice on marketing, legal and tax structure at local, state and federal levels, trademarks and health laws.
If you plan to have employees, there’s plenty of information on all the requirements related to that.
Then there are practical matters: the booklet lists area service providers for electricity, gas, telephone and internet service, water, sewer and garbage service.
The booklet suggests you establish a network of mentors for yourself –– people you can call on for business advice and ideas.
And there are pages of resources designed to help all manner of businesses: the Small Business Administration, licensing boards, places where you can find information about financing, taxes, technology, importing and exporting, and much, much more.
The booklet is a wealth of information worth the paper and ink it would take to print it, worth a folder or notebook to keep it in and worth the time you’ll spend studying it.
The Walker County Chamber of Commerce’s resource for those who wish to start a business takes the form of “Frequently Asked Questions” and links to useful information and advice. It includes an FAQ page specifically about starting a business in Walker County and many links to general information about starting businesses.
Two interesting features it includes are links to information about Walker County demographics and the workforce in Walker County.