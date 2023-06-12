Republican Stan Wise to skip PSC debate

Stan Wise

ATLANTA - A former member of Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has been named to serve on the state ethics commission.

Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Stan Wise to the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In