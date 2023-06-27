ATLANTA — A program of grants and loans for infrastructure improvements run by the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) has awarded $17.3 million to help fund seven projects across Georgia.

The authority’s board voted to approve grants and loans from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) to four cities, two counties and a community improvement district.

Gov. Brian Kemp mug.jpg

Brian Kemp

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In