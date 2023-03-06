ATLANTA - For the second time in a less than a week, the state Senate shot down legislation Monday, March 6, aimed at legalizing sports betting in Georgia.

While 30 of the 56 senators voted in favor of Senate Resolution 140, it fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass a constitutional amendment.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

