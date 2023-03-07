ATLANTA - This year’s bid to legalize sports betting is dead in the General Assembly.

The Georgia Senate defeated a proposed constitutional amendment Monday, March 6, that would have put online sports betting before Georgia voters in a statewide referendum next year. While 30 of the 56 senators voted in favor of Senate Resolution 140, it fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass a constitutional amendment.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

