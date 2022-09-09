Catoosa County transfer station

The Catoosa County transfer station is at 75 Shope Ridge Road and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Catoosa County Transfer Station, where residents and businesses can dispose of trash, is run by Republic Services, which recently notified Catoosa County that it would be raising some of its prices as of Sept. 15.

The primary change is the “Gate Rate,” which is going from $39.20 per ton to $60 per ton, a jump of $20.80 a ton or 34.6%. This is a cost that is likely to affect county residents who use private trash pickup services, which may have to pass the cost of the higher gate fee on to their customers.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

