The Catoosa County Transfer Station, where residents and businesses can dispose of trash, is run by Republic Services, which recently notified Catoosa County that it would be raising some of its prices as of Sept. 15.
The primary change is the “Gate Rate,” which is going from $39.20 per ton to $60 per ton, a jump of $20.80 a ton or 34.6%. This is a cost that is likely to affect county residents who use private trash pickup services, which may have to pass the cost of the higher gate fee on to their customers.
Two other rate hikes are a change from $38.50 each to $51.85 each to dispose of large appliances at the transfer station, and an increase for disposing of tires, from $5.50 to $7.40 each for recyclable tires and from $11 to $14.80 each for non-recyclable tires.
One other change that may affect some residents is Republic’s decision to stop accepting cash payments. Many people take their household trash to the transfer station rather than hire a pickup service.
When a representative from Republic Services appeared at the Sept. 6 Board of Commissioners meeting to talk about the increases and the end of cash payments, Commissioner Charlie Stephens expressed concern.
There are people, said Stephens, who don’t have credit or debit cards. Stephens was concerned about how these people would be affected, but the Republic representative did not have a response to the concern.
Stephens said he could foresee more trash piling up on roadsides because people don’t have an acceptable payment method.
The Catoosa County Landfill, the Transfer Station and the Recycling Center are located at 75 Shope Ridge Road in Ringgold. The landfill is reserved for materials like grass, trees and wood. The Transfer Station takes household trash and non-compostable items like appliances, mattresses and tires. The Recycling Center takes recyclables, including many types of plastic, paper, clean cardboard, newsprint and magazines, aluminum, scrap metal, car and lawnmower batteries, used motor oil and antifreeze (limit 5 gallons per visit).