The Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment continues its efforts to uplift Catoosans through supporting a variety of community organizations through its annual benefit.
The organization donates thousands of dollars annually raised by building community fellowship through its musical evening, the fifth annual Smith & Wesley and Friends.
Smith and Wesley and Friends Benefit Concert will feature songwriters behind the songs with Jacob Lyda (“Listen to the Radio,” “Let Me Know,” “Caught Up On My Drinkin'”) and Johnathan East (“A Little on the Redneck Side”) for an evening of storytelling and talking about the inspiration behind the songs; the Last Band; and a full acoustic performance by Smith & Wesley at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater at Benton Place, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. Gates open a 6 p.m. and special lower admission this year is a contribution of $10.
Smith and Wesley features Ringgold brothers Scott and Todd Smith. The duo creates a unique style of country that continues to take listeners by storm.
Their latest radio single is “Caught Up on My Drinkin’.” Some of their successful songs include “Let Me Know,” “Under It with You Tonight,” “Listen to the Radio,” “The Little Things,” “Sweet Life,” “You’re the One,” “Superman for a Day,” and “Hook, Line and Sinker.”
Scott and Todd both shared how much they look forward to bringing their show back to Ringgold.
“We work each year to create a combination of musical friends we know everyone will enjoy,” Scott said.
Todd sees it as a wonderful chance to share their hometown with their musical friends.
“Scott and I are excited to be playing for this charity event which is near and dear to our and our mom’s hearts,” Todd said.
Scott said he is excited to be sharing some of the talented people who can tell the amazing stories behind the songs.
“We are honored to keep up his tradition of giving back to the community every year in a unique way,” he said.
While last year’s concert helped a variety of organizations to improve literacy, uplift community youth programs, enhance the arts and encourage youth athletics, this year's focus is the Ringgold High School Football Field Fund.
Shirley Smith of Smith Charitable Endowment said she is so appreciative of all the community partners that help make their annual event possible.
“Whether we are assisting a high school athletic program, a youth scholarship or arts activity, or teaching people of all ages to read or get the GED through the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy, our focus remains, making the lives of our neighbors better with greater opportunities,” she said. “We are honored to partner with numerous organizations sharing the success of our annual concert and to be added to the much needed improvements for RHS football.”
Among the partners assisting in bringing these year’s event to fruition are Bell’s Towing, FirstBank, Darrell Henry of Fletcher Bright Realty, Steven M. Henry Construction, Rick Worley and Son Inc., Price Ringgold Drugs, Chick-fil-A, Clay Kissner Paving, Crockett Powersports of Tennessee, DeedraHemphill.com, enviroguard Pest Solutions, Gary Thacker Insurance, Graham Dental, Greased Light’n Instant Oil, KCP Architects, Lisa’s Gold & Diamonds, True North Advisors – Raymond James, Integrity Auto Dealers, Ron McKelvy and Ringgold UMC.