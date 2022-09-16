Scott and Todd Smith of Smith & Wesley

Scott and Todd Smith of Smith & Wesley will host Smith & Wesley and Friends Benefit Concert on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Northwest Georgia Amphitheater.

 Contributed

The Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment continues its efforts to uplift Catoosans through supporting a variety of community organizations through its annual benefit.

The organization donates thousands of dollars annually raised by building community fellowship through its musical evening, the fifth annual Smith & Wesley and Friends.

