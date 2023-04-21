ATLANTA - Inflation and rising interest rates are squeezing small businesses in Georgia and across the country, several small business owners from Georgia testified Friday, April 21, during a congressional field hearing in Peachtree City.

“Costs for everything have increased tremendously,” Lisa Winton, CEO of Winton Machine Co. in Suwanee, told members of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In