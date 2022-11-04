Free food. Free samples. Free entertainment. Door prizes. Silent auction. And Santa Claus. More than 100 businesses, eateries, services and nonprofits. Great (and free) parking. Free admission. Right here in Catoosa County.

Mark your calendar: Nov. 10, 2022. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

