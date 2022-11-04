Free food. Free samples. Free entertainment. Door prizes. Silent auction. And Santa Claus. More than 100 businesses, eateries, services and nonprofits. Great (and free) parking. Free admission. Right here in Catoosa County.
Mark your calendar: Nov. 10, 2022. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold.
It’s the annual Showcase Catoosa Business Expo, organized by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and presented by CHI Memorial, the City of Fort Oglethorpe, Cadence Bank, NHC of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia Power, Puckett EMS, and Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
If you’ve ever been to one of these exciting, packed showcases, you’ll be back this year. If you haven’t been, you’re in for a sweet surprise. Wander the showcase floor, find out about places you may never have heard of, munch local food goodies and collect sample promotional items and merchandise. Sign up for drawings and a big door prize that includes lots of gift cards for local businesses.
All the while, you’ll be serenaded by the Ringgold Middle School Jazz Band, under the direction of Aaron Garland.
“There’s not a better or more exciting way to get to know about so many businesses in your own community,” says Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy Jackson. “This event just gets better every year.”
Jackson says this year is more special than usual, after two years of pandemic isolation. “People are hungry to experience their community again, to get out and see other people, to just be a part of the world.”
“The Colonnade in Ringgold,” says Jackson, “has easy, level parking, handicap ramps inside and out, handicap accessible restrooms and an open, airy atmosphere.”
“We would love to see everyone in Catoosa County and beyond show up,” says Jackson. “Besides all the freebies, there’s a lot to learn at the expo -- things that can make your life easier and better and could even result in job opportunities. It’s a great event to bring your teens to so they can see how the county is thriving and what it might hold for their future. We welcome everyone.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.