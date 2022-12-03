Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Colton Moore spent four days in Montana helping to auction off hundreds of pieces of heavy construction equipment. On January 9, he’ll be in Atlanta taking the oath of office to serve as state senator for District 53.

Immediately after being sworn in, Moore plans to start filing legislation in hopes of making some changes. Is he nervous? “Anybody doing this gets some butterflies in their stomach,” he says.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

