Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Colton Moore spent four days in Montana helping to auction off hundreds of pieces of heavy construction equipment. On January 9, he’ll be in Atlanta taking the oath of office to serve as state senator for District 53.
Immediately after being sworn in, Moore plans to start filing legislation in hopes of making some changes. Is he nervous? “Anybody doing this gets some butterflies in their stomach,” he says.
Moore has been studying up, meeting people and attending conferences, like a recent one in Texas where he spoke to a legislator about immigration problems. “It used to be the cartels would charge people $2,500 each to get them here,” he says. “Now it’s thousands more that the people don’t have, so they basically become indentured servants.”
Moore says the legislator told him that cartel members make arrangements with restaurants and other businesses ahead of time to provide them with employees, then they act as enforcers to make sure the illegal employees stay on the job and pay them back while being paid substandard wages.
The immigration problem has reached closer to home, too, says Moore. He said he was told by a school official that there were 50 illegal immigrants in the Catoosa County school system. Closer to home yet, Moore said his parents rent out a house on Airbnb. “They thought they were renting to a nice Mexican family, but it turned out to be a crowd of 20 illegal immigrants who ransacked the place. It took them a long time to get them out.”
Moore says both Americans and illegals are being exploited by the cartels, who are “bigger and meaner than any mafia.” He wants what is going on at the border declared an invasion by the cartels.
Other things Moore plans to introduce as bills include the following.
A full repeal of the certificate of need requirement for new hospitals and health care facilities to open up, which he said new District 3 state representative Mitchell Horner will be co-sponsoring. “You can’t have economic development in an area that can’t provide good healthcare.”
Election integrity. Moore wants a way citizens and groups can fully audit election results to make sure no fraud took place, as well as a way to eliminate voter machine failure.
Moore wants the state income tax in Georgia repealed. “Georgia has six billion dollars in surplus revenue right now. Tennessee and Florida have no income tax. Georgia can do it, too.”
Defend the Guard. The National Guard, that is. “I want to protect the National Guard from our rogue, authoritarian president Joe Biden, by making sure they cannot be called up for foreign service unless Congress declares war and that they will remain in Georgia and be available to protect their home state from the cartels.”
Transgender issues. “I want children to be protected from mutilation surgery and prevent minors from attending drag shows.”
Second Amendment protection. Moore wants legislation that says that Georgia will not infringe on a citizen’s right to bear arms even if the federal government does.
School choice. “Parents and children deserve options. There are many ways to make it work. We need to look at what other places are doing and see what works.”
Full repeal of the film tax credit. Moore says the tax credit is costing taxpayers $250 each every year and bringing no value to the state financially or culturally.
Eliminate taxpayer-funded lobbying. As it is now, says Moore, lobbyists from state-funded institutions and organizations can appeal to Senate or House members for legislation favorable to their causes and get more funding in the budget for their own institutions. “This is what I call the self-licking ice cream cone,” says Moore. “It needs to end.”
Bicycles on highways. “This is a safety issue,” Moore says. “Bicycles should not have the right of way on roads where the speed limit is 50 or higher. It’s dangerous for cyclists and drivers. The risk of an accident is high.”
There’s no guarantee I can get these bills passed,” says Moore, “but I’ll fight for them.”
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.