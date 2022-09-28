Georgia senator-elect Colton Moore is demanding a ban on drag sex shows aimed at Georgia’s children and to make it a felony for adults to bring their children to these kinds of sexual displays.

“Drag sex shows are not appropriate forms of entertainment for children, and I am calling on the legislature to pass a law that protects Georgia’s children from the radical left’s disgusting attempts to corrupt our kids,” Moore said Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a press release.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In