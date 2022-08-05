Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

 Clinton Blackburn

ATLANTA - A state Senate study committee began work Thursday, Aug. 4, trying to find ways to help homeless Georgians living on the streets.

Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, the committee’s chairman, made waves earlier this year when he sponsored a bill that would have criminalized street camping.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In