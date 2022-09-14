Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

Georgia Capitol in Atlanta

 Clinton Blackburn

ATLANTA - A committee of state senators met on the Georgia Tech campus Tuesday, Sept. 13, to learn how the state can boost its cybersecurity.

Industry and academic experts described how cyberthreats have evolved over the past decades to the committee chaired by Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

