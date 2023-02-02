ATLANTA - The state Senate Wednesday, Feb. 1, passed a bill that would allow the Georgia Bureau Investigation (GBI) to independently investigate a wide range of terrorism cases.

The first bill to make it to the Senate floor this session – the “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act”— passed handily, with 49 senators voting for the bill and only three voting against it.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

