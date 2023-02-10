ATLANTA - The Georgia Senate approved legislation Thursday, Feb. 9, that would require the state to assess whether educational requirements for many state jobs are necessary.

The “Reducing Barriers to State Employment” bill also encourages the Georgia Department of Administrative Services (DOAS) to reduce the number of jobs for which a four-year college degree is necessary.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In