The heat is on in the Georgia Senate race between former state representative Colton Moore and former Catoosa County Board of Commissioners chairman Steven Henry.
In a 45-minute Q&A hosted by the Catoosa County GOP and the Walker County GOP on April 16 at Advancing Education Center in Chickamauga, the two candidates for the District 53 seat spoke directly to questions about sensitive state history, taxes, vaccine mandates, education and more.
In opening comments, Henry said he had experience working as a team with state officials and neighboring counties to move Catoosa County from sixteenth to fifth lowest in taxes out of 159 counties in the state. He said he knows how local government and Atlanta work.
Moore said two watchdog groups rated him seventh and second most conservative representative in the state when he served House District 1, and he referred to Jeff Mullis, retiring District 53 senator, as a RINO — Republican in Name Only — and suggested Henry was the same. Moore said he will legislate according to the Constitution and conservative principles. He said the difference between him and his opponent was night and day.
Georgia Senate District 53 includes Catoosa, Walker and Dade counties and portions of Chattooga County.
On the first question of the debate — how government should allocate resources for historic preservation — Henry said he thinks “Americans do a terrible job of trying to avoid our history instead of embracing it” and learning from it. He said Americans are repeating history and he doesn’t want to see us make the same mistakes we made 70 or 100 years ago. We need to “up our efforts to protect all our historical monuments,” Henry said, and learn from the history they represent, and we need to educate people so “we don’t have to start back over.”
Moore commented that “we live in a very historical place in Northwest Georgia with the Battlefield of Chickamauga.” It reminds us, he said, “of a nation that was in turmoil. I never want to go back to that place in our history.” Nevertheless, Moore said, historical preservation is not at the top of his list. He said other groups and the free market are doing a good job of it. At the top of Moore’s are things like “taking down the film tax credit” instituted to help draw the film industry to the state. He said the credit costs each Georgia taxpayer $250 a year.
Moore also said that at the top of his list is preventing “the radical left” from creating “red flag laws” against law-abiding citizens and making sure the budget is truly balanced and not a “big lie” proven by the fact that the state actually “continually takes out bonds and loans.”
Moderators asked the candidates about COVID-19 and mask mandates and vaccine incentives.
“I think it’s authoritarian,” Moore stated. He said that Henry was wrong for offering county employees a $500 incentive and paid time off for getting vaccinated and that people should be free to make their own choices about health issues. Moore said he was a state representative when the pandemic hit and voted for expanded powers for Gov. Brian Kemp at the time. He said he feels Kemp did better than most governors in handling the pandemic.
Henry said that while he did offer incentives for county employees to be vaccinated in order to keep the county’s healthcare premiums down, there were never mandates. He said he promoted vaccination and worked with the county to get 55,000 people in Catoosa and surrounding counties vaccinated. He said he appreciated the governor making sure local municipalities were free to make decisions based on what they felt was best for their residents. “We never required, never intended to require, never will require a mandate on what you do with your body,” he said.
On issues about the federal government transporting illegal aliens to Georgia, Moore said he thinks we should send them on buses and planes to Washington, D.C., and to Maryland and that we should fund Georgia’s National Guard to help protect the state’s borders and help Texas.
Henry agreed that the border situation is a serious problem, especially regarding the fentanyl being smuggled in. He said we need to “advocate to our federal people that we’re not going to tolerate it anymore” and we need to educate people better about what’s really going on at the border and the damage being done to young people and the economy.
On term limits, Henry said he had mixed emotions. Eventually, he said, everyone gets complacent. He said he does believe in term limits but whether that should be 15 or 20 years or something else, he wasn’t sure.
Moore said that if ever there was a case for term limits, it was Jeff Mullis, who has served for 20 years. He said Mullis abused his position in numerous ways. “I think we ought to have term limits of two terms,” Moore said. “And if you’re such a good statesman and a good elected official, by George, run for a higher office.”
Legislators often vote yes on bad bills, one moderator said, but claim the bills will get cleaned up during the legislative process. What is your opinion of this practice? the candidates were asked.
“Those are bad legislators,” Moore said. It’s very easy, said Moore, to figure out if someone puts a 90-page bill on your desk and you have an hour to review it that someone is trying to sneak something in, that the bad parts are intentional. Moore said the appropriate response to this practice is to vote no.
Henry said he objects to bad legislation but thinks there can be good within some of it and that a legislature should work to sort that out and only pass the good parts.
On easing the tax burden on small businesses, Henry brought up reducing regulations, especially environmental, and on supporting local businesses.
Moore mentioned, among other things, the inventory tax businesses must pay on unsold merchandise at the end of each year and the waste at the state level that hurts businesses.
Should education tax dollars follow the child in the form of vouchers?
Moore said two years ago he would have disagreed with the idea, but he said he’s since seen textbooks that contained what he considers indoctrination instead of education. He said he now supports vouchers and the freedom of parents and communities to create a variety of education options for children.
Henry said he feels education needs to be back in the hands of parents, but he’s worried about how to make sure kids “are getting educated properly” and worried that people might just be after free money.
As the Q&A came close to an end, candidates were asked what single issue they would prioritize if elected.
Henry mentioned education, then felt law enforcement might be more important. “We’ve got a generation that does not respect law enforcement.” If there’s respect for law enforcement, there’s respect for teachers and parents, too, said Henry. The restoration of respect for authority, said Henry, would be a top priority.
Moore opened his comments by saying that “of course, Mr. Henry would say that because he used police authority to have people escorted from his commission meeting room that he didn’t agree with. That’s authoritarianism.” Moore said his top priority would be getting rid of the film tax credit. He said not only is it costing Georgians money but it’s bringing liberal values into the state. He said election integrity is also a top priority for him.
In discussing economic development, Moore and Henry disagreed. Moore said it is not true, as is widely advertised, that Georgia is the best state to do business in. Henry said he believes it is. Moore gave a personal example based on some Airbnb rentals his parents own and an occupancy tax imposed upon them to support tourism. While Henry said he believes Georgia is a great place to do business, he talked about the problem of not having enough good jobs in Catoosa County to keep people from moving away.
The debate wrapped up with the candidates given time to ask questions of one another and make final statements.
Early voting begins May 2. The final election day is May 24.