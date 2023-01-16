ATLANTA - Schools account for a major portion of the $600 million bond package Gov. Brian Kemp is recommending in the $32.5 billion budget proposal the governor recently released.

More than a third of the package — $217 million — would go toward K-12 school construction projects across the state financed by the Georgia Department of Education.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

