ATLANTA - Legislation to offer private-school vouchers to Georgia students attending low-performing public schools failed Wednesday, March 29, in the state House of Representatives.

The bill would have created $6,500 vouchers for Georgia students to use for private-school or home-schooling expenses if they were assigned to attend a public school in the lowest-performing quartile of public schools in the state.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

