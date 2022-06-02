On May 24, a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, walked into a fourth-grade classroom and killed 19 children and two teachers.
Catoosa Schools superintendent Charles Nix said Friday, May 27, “We in Catoosa County are mourning the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, even as we celebrate the successes of our children this year. As a parent, I know our students’ parents are always concerned about their children and events like the one in Texas lead to the question, ‘Are my children safe at school?’ As a husband, I know the concern many have felt this week about their spouses who work in schools. I understand because my wife and my daughter both teach in this system.”
There have been nearly 30 shootings in U.S. schools or on school property in the U.S. since the beginning of the year, though Uvalde has been the worse by far. Parents and children are understandably afraid.
“As superintendent,” Nix continued, “I want parents to be confident that student safety and school security are the highest priority for the Board of Education and me. The district made a significant investment in 2016 to provide additional security in every school.
“We are continuously evaluating all aspects of our safety plans,” Nix said, “to ensure we provide the safest possible campuses. This week our safety director has met with the Sheriff’s School Safety Training Officer. As a former school resource officer, I can say with all confidence that we have multiple layers of security to provide safe schools for staff and students.”
According to Catoosa County Public Schools documents, “A comprehensive school safety assessment developed by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) and reviewed by an interdisciplinary safety team meets regularly to evaluate school safety measures.
“Schools are evaluated by the operations department annually to ensure the fidelity of implementing the school safety plan.”
Among the many safeguards in place are the following.
Security from outside the school buildings
- Doors are locked. Visitors need to ring a buzzer and show photo ID to get in.
- Outside windows and doors are coated with a clear polycarbonate security shield to provide bullet-resistant protection.
- Local first responders have access to each school’s building plans and security cameras.
- Each school has the means to electronically let first responders into the building.
Inside school buildings
- All classrooms can be locked from the inside.
- Teachers have the means to contact 911 and to maintain real time contact with responders.
- Security cameras throughout schools and tied into a computer system give teachers ways to assess danger and take action, including locking down classrooms, moving students to safe areas and notifying law enforcement from their classrooms.
- Teachers can color code their classrooms via a computer system to indicate the nature of a problem, including an invader or even if the room has been vacated.
- Emergency mass notifications via text or email can be made to parents.
- School resource officers are located in each middle and high school and elementary schools share officers.
Training and practice
- Annual checks and assessments are made to make sure everything is working.
- Regular training drills take place for school personnel and students to help them remember how to react to a great variety of threats, from severe weather to fire to intruders.
Prevention and intervention
- All social media threats are reported to authorities for investigation.
- A “Safe Schools Hotline” is available at all times for anonymous reports of problems and danger (existing or potential) in schools (1-877- SAY-STOP).
- Social and emotional issues, often the cause of violence that occurs in schools, are addressed through anti-bullying and conflict resolution programs that have been implemented.
- Every school has a nurse and social workers are always available.
“We will continue evaluating safety plans in coordination with the sheriff’s office,” Nix said, “to determine any additional layers of security we can add before we return to school in August.”