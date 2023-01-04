ATLANTA - The widow of the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is headed into a runoff in a special election for Ralston’s Northwest Georgia House seat.

Sheree Ralston, executive director of the Fannin County Development Authority, received 45% of the vote Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a five-way race in House District 7. Fellow Republican Johnny Chastain, a banker, finished second with 39%, well ahead of three other candidates who were held to single digits.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

