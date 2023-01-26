A cannabis plant grows toward sunlight.

A cannabis plant grows toward sunlight. (Dylan Bouscher/Bay Area News Group)

ATLANTA - The state commission in charge of Georgia’s medical marijuana program adopted a rules Wednesday, Jan. 25, for the manufacture and sale of low-THC cannabis oil to patients suffering from a variety of diseases.

“We’re all proud to have some rules in place,” Sid Johnson, chairman of the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, said following the unanimous vote. “It is a milestone on the way to achieving our goal of providing a quality product to patients.”

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

