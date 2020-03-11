Rossville officials are exploring design and cost options to build a new city playground.
Council member Michael Hicks is currently gathering estimates, and city officials plan to fund the construction with grants and private funds, City Clerk Sherry Foster said.
Rossville City Council March 9 authorized demolition of the city's existing playground at the city park on Ellis Road.
City officials, concerned that the deteriorated equipment could pose a hazard, opted to demolish the playground, Foster said.
If any of the existing equipment is deemed still serviceable, it will be salvaged, she said.
The city will demolish the playground as soon as possible, she said.
In 1999 the city raised funds to build and maintain the current playground. The city has exhausted the maintenance funds, Foster said.
Foster said she was told that the lifespan of a playground is about 20 years, so city officials had anticipated the expense of building a new facility.
The engraved memorial bricks that were sold to pay for playground construction in 1999 will be saved and used elsewhere in the city park, she said.