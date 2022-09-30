Tyler McClenny, 22, of Rossville, was convicted of two counts of child molestation in Catoosa County Superior Court on Sept. 29.

McClenny remains in the Catoosa County jail awaiting sentencing. The sentencing hearing is currently set for Oct. 12. He is facing a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

