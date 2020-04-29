A collective effort by the students, teachers, administrators, staff and parents of Rossville Elementary School has resulted in a prestigious national award.
RES was one of just 285 schools nationwide, and one of only three in Georgia, that were nominated and later named as National Showcase Schools by the Flippen Group as part of its Capturing Kids’ Hearts campaign. According to the group's website, Capturing Kids' Hearts, or CKH, is a process that provides strategy and training for teachers and administrators to achieve success in thousands of classrooms across the country. It is described as an immersive, participatory experience in which teachers, staff and administrators learn and practice skills they will use and model in their classrooms, schools and districts.
Those skills include how to build meaningful, productive relationships with every student and every colleague, how to use their EXCEL Model of teaching to create a safe, effective environment for learning, how to develop self-managing, high-performing classrooms using team-building skills and a social contract and high pay-off techniques for dealing with conflict, negative behavior and disrespect issues.
RES Principal Courtney Gadd said the process started about two years ago when she, her staff and others went through two-day CKH training.
"We were trained in the way that you would work with students about building relationships," Gadd explained, "not just building relationships with kids, but how that transfers into the staff and then ultimately into the parents and into the community."
"It just kind of put everybody together that we're all on the same team," she added about the training process. "This is a very close-knit group (of teachers) anyway. We just love our kids, our community, our parents and each other, so it's just sweet to watch them be just a big family. Going through that (training) process just kind of put things a little more in perspective, I guess, for all of us."
Gadd said a CKH consultant came to the school twice a year to work with the staff to fine tune and answer questions and to talk to kids in the classrooms. Another CKH consultant, who was not previously familiar with Rossville Elementary, paid a visit to the school in late February to meet with a group of students, parents and staff members, along with Walker County Superintendent Damon Raines and Walker County Director of Curriculum Robin Samples.
"We were nominated by our consultant, who said that second-year schools in the program usually aren't National Showcase Schools," Gadd said. "But they were super impressed with everything that was going on here, so we were nominated for that."
Gadd said the CKH training went hand-in-hand with the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, system the school had put into place a few years earlier.
"The kids know the expectations and that's the biggest thing we know for our children," she added. "They need the consistency, and they need expectations, and they need consequences, both good and bad. It's kind of grown out of all of that, but (CKH) kind of gave us a framework of how to put it all together with PBIS, so it was a good marriage of both of them."
Gadd said one of the things the program talks about, and one of the things her school has implemented, is starting the day with a handshake or some other type of greeting to stimulate students' brains and that personal greetings are conducted each time students change from teacher-to-teacher during the day.
She said teachers also have different methods in their own classrooms to encourage students to interact with and get to know more about each other. She also said that students perform what's called a launch each day when they leave their classrooms. The launch could be anything from a quote, to a saying or even a song, all promoting good individual behavior and all individualized toward each homeroom.
"It kind of works on questioning skills and processing too without the kids really even realizing they're working on some language skills as well," she said.
Gadd said that the social contracts, mutual contracts between students and teachers alike concerning classroom expectations, done at the beginning of the school year and again in January, have spilled over to homes as students have had to switch to distance learning with the school closing in the wake of COVID-19.
"It's been kind of fun," she said. "We had a couple of parents that sent us pictures when all this pandemic started and they were doing social contracts in their homes during all of this, so it's kind of transferring into the homes as well. They kind of hold each other accountable if someone's not doing something. They're helping each other out instead of us having to set them back on track. They're really kind of supporting each other."
Gadd said teachers have also been sharing positive things about their students with other teachers during these days of distance learning.
"That's really neat to see because it's not just a Pre-K child, it's everyone's child, and they celebrate together with the good things throughout the staff," she continued. "That's fun to see during this time that they're staying connected with the children and they're staying connected with everybody else. Even though we're not in a brick-and-mortar building, we can still do it virtually."
Gadd said her school has seen relationships go up and discipline problems go down.
"Kids are happy to be here and excited to learn," she said. "You can have a conversation with them, ask them what they're doing or what they're supposed to be doing and it gives them that time to think...It gives them the responsibility to take ownership of their own behavior.
"The philosophy of (CKH) is that you can't teach a child unless you have their heart, which is true. They have to know that you care about them before they're going to listen to you and learn and that (they know that) you have their backs. That's been really cool for us to watch."
Raines has been involved with Rossville Elementary during the entire CKH process and also attended the two-day training session.
"It was probably the best professional learning I've had in my career as an educator, and I was ready for us to bring it back and most principals were as well," he said.
Raines said the CKH process is "embedded" in everything educators do a daily basis and highlights different components. He explained that the process involves every facet of a student's day, from interacting with bus drivers to walking in the cafeteria line to going into classrooms with teachers. He said everything is geared toward understanding the value of connecting as a family while at school, caring for students as they exit the school and extending all of that out into the community.
"We've seen our attendance at (the school's) events dramatically increase from maybe 45 or 50 families that show up to almost all of the families represented at the school showing up for events now," he added. "I think they've understood and see that we truly care about their children, not just the academic side, but the emotional side and the social side and they trust us with that, so we've definitely seen those changes."
Raines added that the staff at RES deserve the credit for making the process as success.
"It doesn't have anything to do with me at all," he said. "I just brought that before them and said 'hey, this is something you can consider doing.' They are the ones -- the teachers, the administration, the folks that are there in that building -- they are the ones that are going to implement that everyday. My role is really just to support that and to come in and reinforce some of the same things that they're doing everyday when I show up in the building.
"But it's really nice to know that the hard work and all that effort has paid off in a couple of ways. You're see higher academic achievement there. You're seeing better attendance there. This National Showcase School (designation) really just validates all of that hard work that they put in...You don't typically hear of national recognition sometimes in Walker County, so it's kind of a nice piece for us to bring back to our community as well."
Calhoun Elementary School and Bleckley County Middle School were the other Georgia schools to earn the distinction for the 2019-2020 school year.
"I'm proud of our staff, proud of our kiddos and our parents," Gadd added. "It's just really kind of neat to watch and it does put you out of your comfort zone, even as an adult if something's not going quite the way it supposed to. But if it's what we've all bought into and what we believe, then you kind of follow through with it."