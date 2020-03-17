City Hall is closed to the public. Office staff will receive phone calls 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 Monday through Friday.
Fines, taxes and licenses may be paid for through N Court (1-877-685-4495) or at the website www.cityofrossvillepmts.com. If you need payment amounts, please call 706-866-1325. If you wish to pay with a money order only, you may mail in your payment to City of Rossville, PO Box 159, Rossville, GA 30741.
Civic Center is closed until further notice.
Senior Center is closed until further notice. Home delivery of Meals on Wheels is continuing at this time.
Public Works will continue as normal and practice social distancing while working. If you need immediate assistance from the Public Works Department, please call 706-841-2912.
Permits will be issued by appointment only with the city’s codes enforcement officer. Please call 706-841-4012 for an appointment. Please leave a message with your name and number and your call will be returned.
Police and fire operations will continue as normal.
Sewer questions, please call 1-877-811-8700.
Because of the current medical emergency your scheduled court date has been somewhat delayed. We expect this court date and the next several scheduled dates to be very lengthy court sessions. If you elect to come to court, be prepared to be there for awhile. If you would like to avoid court, you may determine the amount of your fine by calling 706-866-1325 and pay your fine using one of the following methods:
1. Pay by telephone, using a credit card through N Court by calling 1-877-685-4495 and following the prompts.
2. Pay online by visiting www.cityofrossvillepmts.com and following the website instructions.
3. Pay By mail using a money order only. Do not mail cash or checks. Mail your payment to City of Rossville, PO Box 159, Rossville, GA 30741.
4. Pay in person by visiting the Rossville Police Department Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and pay with cash or money order.
Scheduled court dates are dependent on the medical emergency conditions and are subject to change. You should contact the court clerk at 706-866-1325 within five days prior to your scheduled court date to confirm that court will be conducted as scheduled.
All information is subject to change.