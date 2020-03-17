Rossville City Hall is closed to the public.
Office staff will receive phone calls between 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Fines, taxes and licenses may be paid for through N Court, 1-877-685-449. If you need payment amounts, please call 706-866-1325. If you wish to pay with a money order only, you may mail in your payment to City of Rossville, P O Box 159, Rossville, GA 30741.
Civic Center is closed until further notice.
Senior Center is closed until further notice. Home delivery of Meals on Wheels is continuing at this time.
Public Works will continue as normal and practice social distancing while working. If you need immediate assistance from the Public Works Department, please call 706-841-2912.
Permits will be by appointment only with the city’s codes enforcement officer. Please call 706-841-4012 for an appointment. Please leave a message with your name and number and your call will be returned.
Police and fire operations will continue as normal.
For sewer questions, please call 1-877-811-8700
Municipal Court scheduled for March 16 has been rescheduled to April 20 at 5 p.m. Future courts will be updated when available.
All information is subject to change.