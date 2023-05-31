Carter pens book about mental health

Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, according to a statement the Carter Center released Tuesday, May 30.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the statement read.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In