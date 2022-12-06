Becker 2.jpg

Becker Robotics is building a new manufacturing facility to house its North American headquarters in Canton.

 Becker Robotics

ATLANTA - A German robotic machinery manufacturer specializing in individualized robotic equipment will build a manufacturing plant in Canton to house its North American headquarters, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday, Dec. 5.

Becker Robotic Equipment will invest more than $30 million in a project expected to create 137 new jobs in Cherokee County.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

