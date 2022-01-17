Ringgold City Council, during its Jan. 10 meeting, voted to deny a rezoning request for a short-term rental. But not before a lengthy discussion of the complicated — and often controversial — issue.
Discussions of short-term rentals by government officials often boil down to trying to find a common ground between two opposing ideological camps: those who believe government should play a limited role and not impose restrictions that limit property owners from turning a resident into an STR; and those who believe government has a responsibility to protect surrounding property owners from STRs, which they claim can attract rift-raft into a neighborhood and destroy its character.
Perhaps council member Kelly Bowman, during the Jan. 10 council meeting, encapsulated it best: “How do you balance the private ownership of ‘this is my land’ versus the enjoyment of the community?”’
But one thing seems certain: STRs are growing in popularity as a way for property owners and homeowners to make money; and governments will have to deal with it.
Rezoning request
Haley Hendricks, who owns a house on Guyler Street in Ringgold, asked the council to rezone her property from R2 (single-family residential) to R3 (multi-family residential).
Under the city’s zoning regulations, to operate an STR, the property must be zoned either R3 or A1 (agricultural).
Hendricks, during the Jan. 10 meeting, told the council she originally planned to lease the house for long-term rental, but then decided to go with an STR. She projected her gross earnings for this year will be about $31,000.
The neighborhood, as noted several times during the meeting, already has multi-family residential housing, such as duplexes and condos.
The council voted 4-1 to reject Hendricks’ rezoning request, with council members Earl Henderson, Jake Hayne, Sara Clark and Rhonda Swaney casting votes to deny it.
Opposition
Paul Croft, a Guyler Street homeowner and resident, told the council he had lived in the neighborhood for nearly 70 years, including about 60 years in the same house.
Croft, describing the neighborhood as a “very quiet, settled, old community,” maintained that an STR — with new occupants every week — could open the door for pedophiles, sex offenders, and drug dealers.
“We love our community just like you do — quiet, children playing in the street, children playing at night, 9-10 o’clock at night.”
Later in the meeting, Bomar said the claim that STRs attract more crime to a neighborhood than other types of rentals “sounds good,” but statistics don’t support it.
Croft further maintained that allowing one STR into a neighborhood could open the door for more businesses, more STRs. “We don’t want it to become commercial or semi-commercial,” Croft said.
Possible solution?
Council member Sara Clark said her main concern is not with the STR, but with the R3 zoning.
She recalled that “a number of years ago” there was a rezoning request before the council for R2 to R3 for a duplex.
The issue, she said, was that “it was right in the middle of the community where there were single-family housing all around it.”
She said the council turned down the request.
“I have the same issue with this,” she said.
“My issue is that in order to have a short-term rental, we’ve got to have an R3 zoning,” Clark said.
The problem, she continued, is that if, for example, an STR doesn’t do as well as expected financially or if the property changes owners, a duplex could be set up under the R3 zoning.
Clarks said she plans to pursue a solution, an amendment to the zoning ordinance: that is, if R3 zoning is granted to set up an STR, but circumstances later change, the zoning must revert back to R2.
Other City Council business
♦ Mayor Nick Millwood swore in new council member Earl Henderson on Jan. 3. Henderson defeated incumbent Randal Franks in the November general election. Millwood swore in re-elected council member Bomar on Jan. 3.
♦ The council approved the appointment of Ron Henderson, Ronal Graham and Rhonda Swaney to the city’s Convention & Vistors Bureau committee.
♦ The council approved the appointment of Mark Higgs, Tim Maharry and Jesse Branum to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
♦ The council approved the appointment of Kim Stapp, Joy Thornton, Kelly Bomar and Andrew Stone to the city’s Downtown Development Authority committee.
♦ The council held the first reading of an alcohol ordinance for package liquor sales.
♦ The council approved a special facility use agreement at the Ringgold Municipal Complex for Rabbit Valley Farmers Inc. for a music and crafts/arts festival to be held Oct. 7-8.