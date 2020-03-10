The city of Ringgold recently held the first reading of a change to its pawnbroker ordinance that will modify the requirement of having a pawn agent reside inside the city limits in order for a shop to operate.
During the Feb. 24 City Council meeting, council member Randall Franks explained the change, that will give a little flexibility to pawn shops, and will put the city’s ordinance more in line with others already on the books.
“This is an improvement of an existing ordinance. For many years, the pawnbroker’s ordinance included the requirement to have a registered agent who lived within the city,” Franks said. “To make it more uniform with our other existing ordinances, we are changing that to ‘be a registered agent within Catoosa County’.”
The board unanimously approved the first reading of the change.
Officials also approved another minor housekeeping change in addition to pawnbroker ordinance by revising who can officially sign off on city checks.
According to City Manager Dan Wright, the check signature change is one that comes with the recent changes in personnel on the council.
When former long-time council member Terry Crawford didn’t seek re-election, the signature authority issue was going to have to be addressed with the city’s finance department.
“After Jan. 1 -- of course, we had an election -- your mayor pro tem at the time was Terry Crawford and of course he did not seek re-election,” Wright said. “Now, our mayor pro tem is Ms. Sara Clark. We have three signature approvals on our accounts and it’s the mayor, mayor pro tem, and city manager.”
Wright says every check issued by the city requires two signatures from two of those three officials.
“This actual resolution will allow the removal of Mr. Crawford and the addition of Ms. Clark,” Wright said.