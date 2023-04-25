Trever Arnold, a Ringgold High School senior who was a finalist in 2022 as a supporting performer with “Catch Me If You Can,” won best leading actor at the 2023 Shuler Awards for his role in “Newsies” as Jack Kelly’
The 15th annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards were broadcast live on Georgia Public Television on Thursday, April 20.
With his win, Arnold will travel to New York to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmy Awards, the final week of June. The Jimmy Awards are held at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway, with the awards ceremony taking place on June 26 and hosted by Corbin Bleu, widely known for playing Chad Danforth in the “High School Musical” franchise.
“This award is truly a dream come true for me, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to perform on a Broadway stage with the best high school musical theatre talent in America,” said Arnold. “While it’s an individual award, the cast, crew, and directors at RHSPA [Ringgold High School Performing Arts] are all a huge part of this, and I can’t thank them enough, along with everyone who’s supported me over the years, especially my mom.”
“Trever is an incredible performer, and we’re just elated that the Shuler adjudicators saw what we've seen in Trever for the longest time,” said Jané Ellis, theater director at Ringgold High School.
“He’s such a hard worker, and it thrills me to see his hard work paying off. Our hope at RHSPA is that Trever will remain an inspiration to the younger actors in the program for years to come. All of us are just so excited to see Trever on that Broadway stage in June.”
Ringgold High School was nominated for five Shuler Awards, including best overall production’ for “Newsies.” In 2021, RHSPA’s production of “Anastasia” won the Shuler Award for best overall production and was nominated in 12 categories in 2022 for “Catch Me If You Can.”