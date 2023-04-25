Trever Arnold, a Ringgold High School senior who was a finalist in 2022 as a supporting performer with “Catch Me If You Can,” won best leading actor at the 2023 Shuler Awards for his role in “Newsies” as Jack Kelly’

The 15th annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards were broadcast live on Georgia Public Television on Thursday, April 20.

